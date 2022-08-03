Matteo Berrettini, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Future, Khaby Lame, Anthony Joshua, Lee Min-Ho and Alica Schmidt: for the new Boss F / W 2022-2023 campaign

After the success of the restyling of the brand at the beginning of the year, the stellar cast, chosen for the Spring Summer of the brand, also for autumn winter 2022 by Boss. The inspiration behind the new campaign is once again to inspire the Boss community with the slogan #BeYourOwnBOSS: the protagonists are characters who tell meaningful stories, and come into contact with the community that refers to the brand: the most followed TikTok phenomenon in the world, Khaby Lame, who has signed a multi-year partnership; the American rapper Future and the South Korean actor, singer and model Lee Min-ho. And again, the Italian tennis player and sex symbol Matteo Berrettini, the German athlete Alica Schmidt, the English boxer Anthony Joshua, testimonial since 2019, heavyweight world champion. And finally, the undisputed fashion icons Naomi Campbell (the only new entry in the campaign) and Kendall Jenner. But there is more, all the ambassadors of the Maison they will create capsule collections during the year.

The shots of the countryside





Naomi Campbell





Naomi Campbell





F / W 2022 Campaign Matteo Berrettini





Anthony Joshua





Kendall Jenner





Kendall Jenner





Future





Future





Alica Schmidt

