Matt Damon puts on overalls to get his daughter out of jail in ‘A Matter of Blood’

Oscar-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) returns with ‘Blood Matters,’ a drama about family, forgiveness and unconditional love. Bill Baker (played by Oscar winner Matt Damon) is an unemployed oil rig laborer from Oklahoma who has led a very hard life, ruined by alcohol and drugs. Bent on making up for his past mistakes, Bill regularly travels to Marseille, France, to see his estranged daughter Allison (Academy Award nominee Abigail Breslin), who is serving a nine-year prison sentence. for the murder of his girlfriend, Lena, a crime that he claims he did not commit.

Allison clings to a new lead that could exonerate her and pressures Bill to contact his attorney.

But when your lawyer isn’t interested, Bill decides to take matters into his own hands and sets out to find the real culprit., an individual Allison has identified as Akim. However, facing the language barrier and cultural differences, Bill finds himself overwhelmed, until he strikes up an unlikely friendship with French stage actress Virginie (Camille Cottin) and her young daughter Maya (Lilou Siauvaud).

Combing the streets of Marseille in search of the proverbial needle in a haystack, Bill finds himself on an unexpected path, one that leads him to grow closer to Virginie and Maya. It is a journey of self-knowledge and liberation from a life to which he seemed predestined for a long time. But when her need to prove his daughter’s innocence collides with his dedication to Virginie and Maya, Bill is left with nothing but tough decisions, ones that not only threaten to destroy his new life, but also their own. last chance to redeem himself.

