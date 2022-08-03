Margot Robbie got ready with tequila for sex scene with Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Thanks to her role in the movie ‘Barbie’, actress Margot Robbie is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, but the challenges in her career came from the beginning, when in 2013 the Australian appeared in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ .

This film by director Martin Scorsese was the platform with which Margot Robbie became known in Hollywood at the age of 23. She played Naomi Lapaglia, the sultry young girlfriend of Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio).

His role caught the attention of the industry and from there he starred in big movies like ‘Focus’, ‘Suicide Squad’, ‘I, Tonya’, ‘Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood’ and ‘Birds of Prey’.

But his participation in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ was not easy for Robbie, as he had to record intimate scenes and appear without plaid clothes, something he had never done in his career.

Margot Robbie and her first intimate scene in the cinema with Leonardo DiCaprio

The Australian shared the camera with the experienced Leonardo DiCaprio in the film. Playing her second wife, she knew she had to shoot an intimate scene with him, which scared her.

She confessed that she hardly had time to mentally prepare and film the scene, so when she got to the set she was shaking and feeling distrustful, she told The New York Times in an interview in December 2013.

“My first daring scene was standing under the door, totally naked. So that was like diving in without warning. And I was petrified. I came to work that morning and I was shaking, very scared and saying ‘I can’t do this'”.

But in order to calm her nerves before performing the sex scene, she said that a member of the production took pity on her and offered her some “liquid courage”, since he offered her to drink tequila, even if it was 9 in the morning.

“I had three shots of tequila, took off my clothes and did the scene, and I was fine. It really helped keep my hands from shaking and gave me a little confidence boost.”

After the nerves broke and Robbie had to start filming the scene under a doorway, director Martin Scorsese allowed her to wear a robe, but she insisted on appearing without clothes because that’s what her character would do.

Margot Robbie regretted an intimate scene with Leonardo DiCaprio

Likewise, another of the intimate scenes of the film that she recorded with DiCaprio was not so satisfactory for her and she even confessed to The Daily Beast on July 12, 2017 that she regrets doing it.

In the film, Naomi and Jordan have relationships over a mountain of money, but when using paper bills, the actress suffered several cuts on her back.

“I got a million paper cuts on my back for all that money. It’s not as glamorous as it sounds. If anyone ever plans to have sex on top of a pile of money: don’t. Or maybe real money is a little softer, but counterfeit money is like paper, and when I got out of bed, I turned around to get my robe and everyone’s jaws dropped and they said, ‘You look like you’ve been flogged a million times. covered in a thousand scratches.