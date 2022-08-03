Luxury signing: the stellar figure who joins Red Bull to benefit Verstappen and Checo Pérez

The queen category of motorsports arrived at its summer break. For almost a month the action on the track will be absent and the factories will be stopped with their staff on vacation. However, a novelty arises that will be favorable for Czech Perez.

The Mexican driver is linked to Red Bull Racing until the end of 2024. Checo Pérez reaffirmed his link with the Austrian team after an effective 2021 season and they currently lead the constructors’ championship with almost 100 points ahead of Ferrari. Similarly, the energy drink team continues to strengthen its ranks in the face of upcoming challenges.

Pérez is going through an irregular moment, but he will seek to reverse it.

The Austrian team confirmed the signing of Phil Prew, he is the key engineer in the Mercedes scheme and the development that led him to star in an eight-year hegemony in Formula 1. The British engineer will join the ranks of Red Bull Powertrains , power unit development department of the Austrian team.

