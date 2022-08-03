Logan Lerman Says He’s ‘Very Excited’ For ‘Percy Jackson’ Series

Logan Lerman was the first actor to bring to life in real action the modern demigod created by Rick Riordan in the series of novels “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”so your opinion regarding the new adaptation of the books is still important.

During the premiere of the movie “Bullet Train” (Bullet Train), where the young actor meets with Brad Pitt after “Fury”, Lerman was asked about the “Percy Jackson” series in development for Disney+claiming to be “very excited” about it and that he hopes to see the final result soon.

“I’m very excited, I want to see it“, he stated in conversation with The Hollywood Reporterexpressing that he believes “that everything that I have seen so far in a specific way about the cast, how they are doing it, and that Rick (Riordian) is developing it, makes me happy. It makes me happy for the fans, and I’m excited for this new generation to see it.”

Although Lerman would have no problem regarding the possibility of appearing in this series, the actor buried that by ensuring that will not have a cameo or a new role in this television adaptation.

Lerman starred in both film adventures of the Greek demigod, “The Lightning Thief” Y “The sea of ​​monsters”alongside Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson as the titular character’s best friends.

Now, Walker Scobell will give life to “PercyJackson” in the new series for Disney+while “Annabeth Chase”the Greek demigoddess daughter of Athena, and the young satyr “Grover Underwood” will be interpreted by Leah Sava Jeffries (Empire) Y aryan simhadri (Cheaper by the Dozen), respectively.

The story of the novels introduces us to “Percy Jackson”, a young man who discovers that he is the son of “Poseidon” and that all Greek myths are real, with the gods inhabiting Olympus located on the 600th floor of the Empire State. The demigod’s journey will begin with his arrival at Camp Half-Blood, living multiple adventures with his friends “Grover” and “Annabeth”.

In the Disney+ adaptation, to be known as “Percy Jackson and The Olympians”, the titular character is a 12-year-old modern demigod – the same age as in the first book – who has only just come to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when “Zeus'” accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now “Percy” must traverse America to find him and restore order to Olympus.

Having a story that will start by adapting the first book, “The Lightning Thief”, Riordan and Jon Steinberg were in charge of writing the pilotwhich is run by James Bobbin (Mysterious Benedict Society, Dora and the Lost City of Gold), being a series produced by the studio 20thTelevision.

The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series of novels spans five books, the story of which continued and expanded with the “Heroes of Olympus” and “Trials of Apollo” series.