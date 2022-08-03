Leonardo DiCaprio’s singles lunch photos with a famous actor

Leonardo Dicaprio He is very happy and in love with the Argentine actress Camila Morrone. They both met when he was 33 and she was only 11, but back then obviously nothing happened. The turns of life, and the careers of both, they met again later and fell madly in love.

Although the exact moment in which their love story began is unknown, already in 2016 the paparazzi captured them together leaving the actor’s house and that made the couple a fact. Six years have passed since that first photograph and they still see each other as two newly in love.

Leo DiCaprio after lunch with friends.

Nevertheless, Leonardo Dicaprio He never stops enjoying his “single” moments with his friends. It is for that occasion that he was recently seen having lunch with a group of friends, among whom was also the actor. Tobey Maguirewith whom he shared a cast in the film The Great Gatsby.

But the actors have been friends for years and are one of the most entrenched “brotherhood” relationships in Hollywood history, as much as that of Ben Affleck Y Matt Damon. Both met when they were only 12 years old and in the most particular way.

Leo DiCaprio He was returning from school with his mother in the car, and from there he saw on the street Tobey Maguire, whom he recognized for having shared some auditions. At that moment he asked his mother to stop the vehicle and the actor jumped out of it yelling: “Tobey! Toby! Hears! Hears!”.

The Spider-Man star recognized him within seconds and they instantly became friends. like he said DiCaprio in an interview with Esquire: “I made him my friend. When I want someone to be my friend, I just make them my friend.”

Leo and Toby.

Now, that friendship that continues more than 30 years later was seen having lunch at a well-known club in Saint Tropez. What most caught the attention of the paparazzi is that they were also accompanied by a blonde woman whose identity could not be known and was not present. Camila Morrone.

Leo DiCaprio He wanted to go unnoticed wearing sunglasses, a hat and a mask, but that was not enough, because a movie star of his caliber does not go unnoticed anywhere. He also wore a blue shirt and gray shorts, while Toby It was combined in shades of blue and with a white cap and bag. What a pair!