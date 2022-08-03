Leonardo DiCaprio shirtless in Saint Tropez, celebrities dare with “zero makeup” and Princess Leonor debuts the perfect fuchsia pants for a date, celebrities in a click | Social Networks | Entertainment

Celebrities around the world are in constant activities and public events, so this time we bring you the photos of Leonardo Dicaprio on her trip to Saint Tropez, the celebrities who are shown without makeup, and the princess eleanor premiering a new pants that left everyone amazed. With information from the magazine Hello! and People in Spanish.

Leonardo DiCaprio shirtless in Saint Tropez

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio drying off the water after taking a swim off the shores of Saint Tropez, France, without his girlfriend Gisele Bündchen. Accompanied by a group of friends, he arrived at the paradisiacal islands to enjoy a vacation and for a sunny day, he rented a luxurious yacht.

Jennifer Lopez without makeup

Jennifer Lopez shares a photo without makeup and in her bed, after marrying Hollywood actor Ben Affleck.

Erika Buenfil without makeup

Mexican actress Erika Buenfil shows herself without makeup on a quiet morning at her home.

Adamari Lopez natural

“Beauty attracts glances but personality captures the heart!” It was the message that she shared Adamari Lopez in a video where she appears at the beginning of it without makeup.

Francisca Lachapel without makeup

The former beauty queen and television presenter, Francisca Lachapel, looking without makeup and with a sports outfit outdoors.

kim kardashian raw

The socialite Kim Kardashian shares with her followers a photograph without makeup, looking completely natural.

Lady Gaga without makeup

American singer Lady Gaga looks amazing and just as radiant without makeup, revealing her completely natural beauty.

Adele without makeup

Adele is also shown without makeup wearing an England soccer team shirt.

Princess Leonor debuts a trouser look

Princess Leonor wearing a new fuchsia-colored pants, along with her sister Infanta Sofía in England to watch a football match at the well-known Brentford Community stadium in London between the Spanish women’s team and the Danish team. (AND)

We recommend these news