launch a special edition and a series

“This book had the effect of a typhoon on me: it lifted me up into the air, shook me to the bone, ripped me out of a mediocre existence, and launched me into an open horizon of infinite possibilities,” the author said in a statement she released. the stamp to promote the publication.

“In the 40 years since then I have suffered loss, pain and mourning, I have changed countries and husbands, I have also accumulated a lot of success, which usually upsets people, but nothing has made me lose my center, because writing It is my compass. Everything that hurts me ends up transmuted in the alchemy of literature, “he reviewed, about the role that his career played in his biography, days after having turned 80 years old.

Simultaneously, the mythical novel will be available in mid-October in Spain, Latin America and the United States in Spanish, in print, digital and audiobook format.

But in addition, the novel – which in 1993 was made into a film starring meryl streep Y Jeremy Ironsin addition to Antonio Banderas Y Maria Conchita Alonso– It will have a representation according to the time and will become a miniseries that will have between eight and ten episodes.

The Chilean filmmaker Francesca Joy is already in the early stages of writing the script for this series, which is developed by Hulu and produced by FilmNation Entertainment. The actress Eva Longoriaa benchmark for the Latino community in the United States and one of the protagonists of the series “Desperate Housewives”will represent Blanca Trueba, one of the passionate and brave women who leads the family’s destiny.

“When ‘The House of the Spirits’ was made, the movie, you couldn’t make a commercial movie that wasn’t in English and that wasn’t with Hollywood actors, that people knew. Today, luckily, that has changed completely and you can make a miniseries filmed in Latin America, in Spanish, with Latin actors and I think that it will be a very different product from the film. The film was not bad at all, it was very good. But this is going to be different and possibly very attractive,” Allende said about the impact that the series based on his novel will now have.

Set somewhere in Latin America, with literary flair and sharp historical and social insight, the four-decade-old novel follows step by step the dramatic and extravagant destiny of the Trueba, trapped in a surprising and exotic environment.

The writer was born in 1942 in Peru and spent her early childhood in Chile. After the military coup of 1973, she went into exile in Venezuela. Since 1987 she lives in California. She published 25 books, all international successes, translated into more than 40 languages. She has not lost that recognition from her readers: her most recent, the novel “Violet”has been on the bestseller lists in Latin America and Spain for months.