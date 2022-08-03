Larissa Riquelme raises the temperature with spicy dance

Larissa Riquelmethe beautiful Paraguayan model and influencer, fell in love with her millions of followers through her social networks by sharing a spicy publication in which she took her best steps to the rhythm of Rosalía.

Through her official Instagram account, the “Girlfriend of the World Cup” shared a video in which she appears dancing to the rhythm of “Despecha”, the Spanish singer’s latest single, while wearing a two-piece sports outfit that highlighted her curves .

The 37-year-old model continues to raise sighs on networks and this time was no exception, as this post was quickly filled with “likes” and praising comments for the Paraguayan.

Larissa Riquelme rose to fame at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa due to her spicy outfits when encouraging the Paraguayan National Team, which earned her the nickname of “the Girlfriend of the World Cup”.