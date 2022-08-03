Kylie Jenner’s dad Travis Scott seems to leave a “hint” about his 6-month-old son’s name in a new post

KARDASHIAN fans think Kylie Jenner’s dad Travis Scott shared a clue about his son’s name months after announcing he’s not Wolf.

The couple welcomed their son in February, revealing his name shortly thereafter and then changing it.

On Monday, Travis posted a photo of a bed dressed in white linens on his Instagram story.

One of the pillows on the bed appeared to have the monogram, which read “Jack”.

Fans took it as a nod to the baby’s name, though it may actually be a nod to Travis’s nickname.

The Texan musician is actually called Jacques Bermon Webster II.

The couple have kept their son and his name jealously guarded since birth.

Photos of her face do not appear on Travis or on Kylie’s social media.

He is also rarely seen on outings with the famous family, although they often appear to have older sister Stormi with them.

Fans have a crazy theory as to why the famous parents decided to keep it a secret.

SILENCE SILENCE

In a social media poll that garnered a lot of attention from Kardashian fans, one user asked, “Why hasn’t Wolf Pup been revealed to the public yet?”

The options available ranged from “Kylie wants privacy for her children” to “Kylie faked her pregnancy”.

There was a clear favorite among the options available, however.

More than a third of voters opted for: “The KarJenners will use it every time the next scandal occurs as a distraction from the controversy.”

Fans have repeatedly accused the famous family of orchestrating family milestones to stay in good standing with the public and maintain their image.

WHERE IS THE BABY?

The speculation began after Kylie and Travis’ son was noticeably absent from a video shot during a recent family outing.

Kylie talked about TikTok, sharing a new clip that saw her, Travis and Stormi walking down the corridor of a luxury hotel.

In the video, they walked together as Kylie held her daughter’s hand.

Later, the trip enjoyed a hearty breakfast that included pancakes, bacon, sausage, fruit, and more.

Fans wasted no time wondering: “Does the second child exist anymore?”

GOOD DEAL

Kylie has had fans buzzing about her baby’s name and when she’ll show it.

It has also received a lot of praise.

The makeup mogul was celebrated by fans for “normalizing normal bodies” after sharing a photo of his stomach with his son’s food resting on it.

Fans did not take a look at the baby’s face.

Kylie chose to show off her shoes and other dark shots instead.

Some fans think it will make its public debut in The Kardashians when the show returns to Hulu for a second season in September.

