Kylie Jenner’s dad, Travis Scott, announces residency in Las Vegas less than a year after the Astroworld tragedy

TRAVIS Scott is about to kick off his comeback with an edge.

Kylie Jenner’s daddy rapper, who has only performed sporadically since the Astroworld tragedy that led to the death of 10 concert attendees, will star in a Las Vegas residency next month.

The 31-year-old will perform seven shows at Zouk Nightclub, located in the new Resorts World hotel off the strip.

“Travis Scott fit the Zouk Nightclub roster perfectly,” said Andrew Li, CEO of the Zouk Group, in a statement announcing the residency.

“His electric performances will perfectly match our immersive atmosphere, providing our guests with an unparalleled spectacle unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas.

We look forward to kicking off his residency and continuing to expand our talent training ”.

Tickets for the first two shows are on sale now and start at $ 50.

In the following year at Astroworld, Travis only performed a handful of times.

A show was at the E11 ultraclub in Miami also during the Formula 1 Grand Prix in May.

He also played at a Coachella party and an Oscar event.

Travis was supposed to be the star of the Day N Vegas festival over the Labor Day weekend, but that performance was canceled for the second consecutive year.

ASTROMONDO

Ten people died and thousands were injured following a crush during the opening night of rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday, November 5, 2021.

The crowd is said to have risen to the stage as Travis performed at the third annual Astroworld music festival at Houston’s NRG Park.

The rapper continued performing for more than 30 minutes after a “mass incident” was declared.

A crowd of 50,000 showed up for the two-day event, which sold out within an hour of the tickets coming out in May 2021.

Officials in Texas said the crowd began “squeezing to the front of the stage” at around 9.15pm, sparking panic.

They transported 17 people to hospitals with 11 of them in cardiac arrest.

‘HELL IS UNLEASHED’

People in the crowd were reportedly begging the rapper and his team to stop the show, as it was difficult to move or breathe.

Video footage of the event shows emergency vehicles driving through crowds, and attendees continued to share their experiences online.

Concert goer Alexis Guavin said: “Once [Scott] started, all hell broke loose.

“All those who would have been 50,000 people ran to the front, squeezing everyone together with the little air available.”

Travis has repeatedly denied any responsibility for the Astroworld tragedy.

He has been convicted twice for encouraging fans to jump over security barriers and rush to the stage at previous concerts.

