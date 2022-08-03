Kylie Jenner in the storm for the use of her private jet

After the criticism from which she was overwhelmed because it seems to have used her private jet for a flight lasting 3 minutes, Kylie Jenner would now be back at the center of the controversy for a new flight she carried out, this time, for only 13 minutes . “He has multiple expensive cars but he simply doesn’t want to deal with traffic” and “clearly the jet was the most logical way to get around …” are just some of the comments that can be read on Twitter about the issue, mainly arising from the large CO2 emissions. derived from these choices.

Kylie, however, is not the only celeb to prefer this “means of transport” and, after Drake’s denial, “Yard” has published a ranking relating to the stars who pollute most of all using their private jet. First of all, Taylor Swift who, adding a total of 170 flights starting from January, would have accumulated 22,923 minutes of flight, departing at about 15.9 days. In addition to her, Jay-Z, Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Travis Scott and Kim Kardashian, respectively companion and sister of Kylie, also appear in the ranking.

Tags: Drake, Kylie Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Taylor Swift, Travis Scott, Yard