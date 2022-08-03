Kylie Jenner gets excited about her aging daughter Stormi: “She won’t let me dress anymore”

Ads

Kylie Jenner with an inset of her and her daughter Stormi Webster. John Salangsang / Shutterstock; Courtesy of Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Growing up! Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is aging and the reality star isn’t ready for the big change.

The 24-year-old reality star went into her Instagram Stories on Monday, Aug.1 to share several photos from her 4-year-old daughter’s past. In the shots, Stormi sported several trendy outfits including a pink and white Christian Dior dress, a matching blue dress with her mother, a simple black suit with comfortable trainers, and an elegant pair of tracksuits.

“She won’t let me dress anymore,” Jenner wrote along with a 2020 photo of her little girl in a colorful tee paired with gray shorts.

Earlier this year, the beauty mogul offered a look at his daughter’s very organized closet.

“My favorite spaces in my son’s rooms + the new @kyliebaby,” the California native captioned the Instagram video on July 13. The clip highlighted the details in Stormi’s room and showed Jenner’s 6-month-old son’s bedroom. The social media upload ended with Mom of Two rubbing lotion on her baby’s legs.

Jenner welcomed her second child with Travis Scott in February, shortly after celebrating Stormi’s 4th birthday. At the time, the Life of Kylie alum announced that she and Scott, 31, decided to call their latest addition Wolf. The couple, who began dating in 2017, later revealed that they changed their minds about the nickname after the baby’s arrival.

“For your information, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” the mom-of-two wrote via Instagram Story in March. “We just didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has yet to reveal her son’s official name, she has been candid on social media about the challenges of having another baby.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster. Courtesy of Kylie Jenner / Instagram

“I just want to tell my moms after giving birth that postpartum wasn’t easy,” she wrote on Instagram that same month. “It is very difficult. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just come back to life without saying it because… for other moms going through this moment, I think we can go to the Internet and it might seem a lot easier for other people to put pressure on us, but it wasn’t easy for me either. “

Jenner added: “It was tough. I didn’t even think I could make it today, but I’m here and I’m feeling better. … I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I keep reminding myself that I have become a whole human being, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to return, not even physically only mentally, after birth ”.

The TV personality also revealed that she lost 40 pounds after gaining 60 pounds earlier in her pregnancy. In honor of her Mother’s Day, Jenner went online to talk about her love for her family.

“The sweetest Mother’s Day,” he wrote together with a shot of her and Stormi in May. “Being a young mom just means we met a little early and I can love you a little longer.”

