Kylie Jenner criticized for “pretending” to work as a scientist for a “staged” photo shoot in the cosmetics brand’s lab.

KYLIE Jenner has been criticized for posing in her cosmetics lab as a scientist.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently battled its new products.

Now Kylie, 24, has been accused of pretending to be a scientist during a photo shoot at the Kylie Cosmetics laboratory in Milan, Italy.

The reality star took to her Instagram feed on Wednesday to share a series of photos and videos of the makeup creation process.

In the first, the TV personality wore a white lab coat over his baggy jeans and trainers, as he reached out to the counter for a pink bottle.

Kylie then shared a photo of herself peeking into a huge vat of liquid, examining the shadow.

The Hulu star broke a test tube full of product and a shelf full of jars of sparkly makeup.

He leaned over a glass jar filled with red liquid as it was measured and weighed.

Kylie watched the trick turn and turn in the glass, and then measured the gold and white powder by collecting it on a scale.

The mother of two captioned her post: “In the lab creating new magic for you kids is better than ever. @kyliecosmetics “.

But fans were not happy with the post, criticizing the TV star for claiming she was “pretending” to be a scientist.

They ran to Reddit to discuss the situation, one wrote, “I feel like you know it’s been staged; there is no way she would be allowed to go around like that if these were actually products to sell, maybe during development the stage is fine, but I’m pretty sure she should have a hairnet in production. “

“She flew all the way to Milan just to pretend she was in the lab creating new products that will end up being the repeated colors of previously released products,” he snatched a second.

A third remarked: “I came here to say it. A lab coat but no gloves, mask or net lol, is such a joke. I also bet this photo was taken 400 times before she liked it enough to publish it ”.

“Yes, it’s basically a photo shoot to try to trick the public into thinking they’re involved in any brand. This is nothing more than a quick meet and greet with the people in the lab who have actually done all the work.

“I’m not even convinced that she designs the brand or has any input into it. Sadly, she’s making the most of it while all the people who are really working on producing all this constant, overproduction shit are earning a few cents compared to her, ”bellowed a fourth.

“Look at cosplaying as someone who really works,” grinned a fifth.

“Right. Why not show people that they are in reality in the laboratory to create her makeup. He really wants the credit for ALL of this. This post is so ridiculous, ”an ending suggested.

This wasn’t the first time Kylie has faced a backlash regarding her makeup line, as many fans accused her of recreating the old shades with each “new” collection.

