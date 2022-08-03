Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, against the new Instagram

if you opened Instagram recently and noticed more reels in your feed or less engagement on your posts and you weirdly felt like you were more in TikTok that in the goal photo app, believe us, you were not the only one. The second most followed person on the app agrees with you.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian oppose Instagram being a new “TikTok”

Kylie Jenner shared a screenshot of another user’s post on their instagram storieslonging for the old days of Instagram as a photo-sharing app.

“Make that Instagram be Instagram again,” the post reads. “(Stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute pictures of my friends). Honestly, everyone.”

Also read: Viral: Waitress cries in restaurant; diners left without paying

In this regard, his sister kim kardashian also shared the same post, which has more than 1.1 million likes. The associated Change.org petition has nearly 100,000 signatures.



Instagram closer to TikTok

The constant advance of Instagram in the territory of TikTok It is not new: Goalowner of Instagram, has been pushing Reels for months, which is itself a product clone of TikTok.

The company has incentivized creators who make reels rewarding them with cash bonuses and has said that it demotes videos that are reposted since TikTok.

Until this moment, it seems that Jenner has suffered in silence. But the most recent changes, like a full-screen effect on videos and last week’s news that almost all new videos posted to Instagram will automatically turn into Reels, seem to have struck a nerve.

Does Instagram care about comments?

With 360 million followers, Jenner ranks second in followers only behind footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

A billionaire who bemoans app updates is certainly on the lower end of the priority list of things going on in the world: many kardashians they thrive on Instagram, but even with an algorithm or product tweak, they’ll be fine.



What’s more interesting is whether Instagram cares about comments, especially given Jenner’s history of opining on the platforms. social.

In 2018, after a redesign of Snapchat caused problems for the company, Jenner tweeted that she no longer opens the app. The actions of Snap they lost roughly $1.3 billion in value over the next day.

Jenner isn’t alone in her distaste for a short-form, video-heavy Instagram: When Instagram posted a video of TikTok Announcing a test of the full-screen video feed, the post was flooded with negative reactions, many of which are an iteration of “NOOOOO.”

Also read: It goes viral for showing what supermarkets are like in Cuba

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters