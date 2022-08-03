Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to patch up his differences with Pete Davidson, according to reports

kim kardashian he has realized how important it is for his children to grow up with their father close to them, he wants Kanye West within his close circle. her relationship with Peter Davidson has prevented this from happening due to the behavior of kanye-west after he ended his relationship with kim.

From songs criticizing Pete to public statements against the comedian, kim kardashian She was worried about her boyfriend. Currently, davidson is shooting a movie in Australia and this has given kim and kanye some time to talk about this aspect of your relationship. With the help of the children, Hollywood Life has managed to get a statement from a close source about the overall plan when davidson I am back.

Kim Kardashian wants Kanye to get along with Pete

This is what the source told the people of Hollywood Life: “Kim he wants Kanye to come face to face with Pete with the help of a mediator so he can see what a good guy he is and how he is a positive influence in Kim’s life, as well as the lives of his children.

“North has talked to her dad about how cool Pete is and how he’s like a fun big brother to her. kanye He knows that Pete isn’t trying to get into the father role with his kids and he also knows that he has to compromise so much that he can continue to have the kind of co-parenting with his kids and Kim that he has now after Pete comes back.”

According to this source, one of his sons repeatedly talks to kanye about how well they get along with Pete. Both men should be seated as soon as Peter Davidson come back from Australia, everything has been arranged by kim kardashian. According to this report, Kanye West completely agrees as he thinks of the benefit of his children.

kim he’s well aware that the best version of Kanye is when he’s around his kids and he wants that to be the norm. she wants that West is close, but that can’t happen if he and Pete don’t sit down to squash his meat. In fact, kanye He’s the only one with a problem, not Davidson.