Kim Kardashian shows huge lips as she poses in her $ 600,000 Lamborghini after fans think she reignited with Kanye

KIM Kardashian showed off his huge lips in a new video as he cruised the city in his $ 600,000 Lamborghini.

Fans believe the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum could be rekindled with her ex-husband Kanye West, 45.

But Kim, 41, seemed indifferent to rumors from Tuesday as she drove around Los Angeles in her $ 600,000 Lamborghini.

The reality star went into her Instagram stories to share a selfie from the car, as she pursed her lips towards the camera in a huge pout.

The TV personality wore makeup without makeup, although she used a filter for a flawless glow.

Kim wore her platinum blonde hair tied back in a smooth bun with two pieces left out to frame her face.

He tilted his head into the clip fast, long enough to show off the yellow and black seats of his luxury sports car.

ARE YOU BACK WITH KANYE?

The latest post from the mother of four came amid strong speculation that she might be reunited with her ex-husband Kanye.

The couple shares their children: North, nine; Holy, you are; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three, and attempted to co-parent amicably.

But some fans believe their interactions were more than friendly, after collecting a number of clues on social media.

Earlier this week, Kim sported her tiny figure in a sheer white thong, leaving fans to think she was texting her ex-husband.

The TV star shared a series of photos of her coming out of the ocean.

In the photos, the Kardashians are the stars of sporty bikini bottoms and a matching white top that read: “The Incredibles”.

Another shot in the series showed Kim turning sideways in the water, revealing part of her thong.

The NSFW photos also featured the Hulu star wearing a tank top under her soaked shirt.

Fans responded promptly, with an inscription: “Are you hinting at a Kimye return?”

Another wrote: “The Incredibles ?! I remember when Kanye… it doesn’t matter! You look great”.

“How’s Pete?” one reacted, referring to Kim’s current comedian boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28.

CLUES OF FANS

Many of the comments referred to an old confessional that Kim and Kanye made, as they were expecting their fourth child.

At the time, Kanye gave an interview sitting next to Kim in Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the chat, he said: “This is the first time I’ve done this. I’m not actually trying to do good.

“For example, part of the reason I even thought or thought about doing this interview is because of the movie ‘Incredibles,'” he explained.

“Start with the interviews, superheroes give interviews. The wife has a big ass and I see our life becoming more and more like ‘The Incredibles’ until we can finally fly, ”she said with a laugh.

“He would,” Kim replied with an uncomfortable laugh.

Fans think Kim’s Incredibles dress is another sign that the two are back together and that she broke up with Pete.

The beauty mogul recently posted a photo of a work of art by James Turrell, an artist his ex is known to have collaborated with.

Fans speculated that the post was another clue that Kanye is back in Kim’s life.

The piece featured several blue lights along with a vertical sphere in the center.

The famous rapper also recently “liked” one of Kim’s Instagram posts, despite rarely showing a presence on social media.

