Kim Kardashian shines in session next to the beach in a bikini and translucent top

kim kardashian shot a sensual photo shoot to promote her new swimwear designs under the brand she leads, Skims.

She was photographed working on the session during the recent trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands that he did in the company of his children, nephews and his sister Khloe Kardashian.

She posed for the camera coming out of the sea dressed in scant summer clothes that barely covered her well-worked figure.

wore a micro bikini matching white with a tank top Translucent white fabric with blue trim and a baby blue print that read “The Incredibles.” Beneath said garment she revealed the bra of her Swimwear.

Behind her, the camera captured clear Caribbean skies and clear calm sea water.

Photo: The Grosby Group

She showed off her long platinum blonde hair combed with wavy extensions, while her face was shown with makeup in natural tones that gave her skin a porcelain effect, lipstick naked.

in your account Instagram shared details of his stay in Turks and Caicos, including several photos with this look.

She shone in front of the camera in a strategic and glamorous way to show off her tiny waist, which she has been working on this year with strict diets and a weight loss of almost 10 kilos.

After vacationing in the Caribbean, Kim made a quick trip to Australia to visit her boyfriend. Peter Davidson. The actor is in the recordings of the comedy film Wizards!

Recently the paparazzi They captured the former presenter of Saturday night Live in the middle of filming in the community of Cairns, Queensland, Australia. According to the images, the actor was seen to be tired and bored, perhaps due to workloads and his distance from Kim.

the couple of celebrities has come out publicly since late last year. Apparently her relationship became serious over the months, since Pete usually spends time with the socialite’s children and accompanies her to several important events such as the MET, the premiere of the kardashians and has been present at various family gatherings and vacations.

In recent weeks, the television stars have been separated due to their respective work schedules and continuous travel, however, they do everything possible to stay in contact and keep their relationship active.

“Kim and Pete’s relationship is going better than ever and they are closer and more in love than ever,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“They are both extremely busy with work, but they both make constant efforts to make sure they see each other and spend time together on a relatively constant basis, even if it means flying thousands of miles to be together,” he added.

“They will do whatever it takes to maintain and balance their professional and personal lives together.”

According to the source, the couple plan to make up for lost time by doing a romantic trip after Pete finishes shooting the movie.

MA