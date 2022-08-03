Kim Kardashian plans a meeting between Pete Davidson and Kanye West for the sake of her family

Kim Kardashian who is currently in a long-distance relationship with Pete Davidsonbecause he is recording his new tape in Australia, She is convinced that when she returns, she will do everything possible so that he and her ex-husband Kanye West have a meeting.

According to reports from Hollywood Life, the 41-year-old businesswoman, who has been closer to the rapper in recent days, wants her boyfriend to return to North America to make “peace” with her ex for the sake of her children.

“Kim wants Kanye to sit face-to-face with Pete with the help of a mediator so he can see what a good guy he is. and how it is a positive influence in Kim’s life, as well as in the lives of her children, “said a source close to the owner of Skims.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are about to celebrate a year of dating

Photo: Instagram

Pete Davidson’s relationship with the kids is better than ever, in fact Kim’s eldest daughter North West has spoken to her father on occasion about what a nice guy her mother’s new partner is.

“North has talked to his dad about how great Pete is and how he is like a funny big brother to her”, he commented.

According to informants, Kanye West is willing to give in to his ex-wife’s requestsbecause the only thing he wants is for his four children to be well in a harmonious environment, that is why he wants to put his outbursts and constant attacks on Kim and Pete in the past.

“Kanye also knows that he needs to put aside the anger he had towards Pete, and has talked to Kim about it a lot in recent weeks,” the source said.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made their divorce official last year.

Photo: Archive

“Kanye doesn’t think Pete is leaving anytime soon, so he’s ready to get over his anger. As long as Pete is respectful to Kim and the kids, he feels like he has to let it go.”

Everything seems to indicate that said meeting will be a fact, since Pete Davidson wholeheartedly supports Kim’s idea and will do whatever it takes to please her.

