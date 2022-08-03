Kim Kardashian getting closer to her Pete Davidson

Although at first no one among her fans would have bet on it, the relationship between the queen of influencers Kim Kardashian, with a following of 326 million followers, and the American actor and comedian Pete Davidson, who by now have been a steady couple for a year. She has in fact shared on Instagram some moments of daily life with her partner, and a picture of pampering, complicity, jokes comes out.

Six months before introducing Pete to his four children

Kim recently revealed that she waited six months to introduce her four children, she had with ex-husband, rowdy rapper Kanye West, to her new boyfriend, and that she did so after consulting with several psychologists and her own relatives. According to sources close to the couple, the relationship with Pete has always been based on serenity and complicity, something confirmed by Kim Kardashian herself in an episode of the first season of The Kardashians, when the influencer told her friend Ellen DeGeneres that Davidson is ” the sweetest and friendliest human being on the planet ». A breath of fresh air for the influencer, after the difficult years of her relationship with West, which according to the well-informed of her, would have made her suffer a lot.