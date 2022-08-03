Khloe Kardashian’s former baby mama Tristan Thompson shares rare photo of son Theo as NBA star “DIDN’T meet the baby”

TRISTAN Thompson’s little mom Maralee Nichols shared a rare photo of her son Theo amidst news of Khloe Kardashian’s baby arrival.

Months after the NBA star’s lover welcomed a baby with him, fans learned that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians pupil was having a second child via a surrogate.

5

On Tuesday, Maralee shared her story on Instagram to share an adorable update about newborn son Theo.

The fitness professional posted a photo of the baby’s body lying next to the blocks.

On the blocks there was a text that said: “Look who is 8 months old”.

Maralee hid the boy’s face in the photo, cropping it out of the frame.

The photo comes after a series of videos of the young man was shared online by Maralee.

Over the weekend, the proud mom posted a sweet clip of Theo playing with a toy.

In the video, he appeared to be sitting on the floor staring at the bright colors of a lighted toy.

He captioned the post: “His favorite thing is clapping”.

Most read in Entertainment

Theo’s face was again covered in the video due to the angle.

PARTY IN PAJAMAS

Days earlier, he showed it once again on video.

She took her Instagram Stories to show the boy sporting a blue onesie.

Maralee filmed a boomerang video of the young man playing with a toy.

His back was facing the camera as he lay on the floor.

She captioned the post: “@poshpeanut onesie are so soft! I can’t believe my baby is already wearing from 12 to 18 months ”.

Maralee had Theo with Tristan while still dating Khloe.

She allegedly gave birth in December 2021, following allegations that she conceived their baby on the NBA player’s 30th birthday in March.

The couple revealed their son’s name as Theo Thompson in February 2021.

Thompson shares his daughter True with ex-girlfriend Khloe and his son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Khloe is now having a second child with Tristan via a surrogate, with the baby arriving overnight.

DRAMA FROM THE FATHER

In June, reports surfaced that Tristan has not yet met his son.

He has “no immediate plans” to meet Theo, Us Weekly reported.

The source shared: “Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo or started dating.

“He has no immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”

The insider also revealed that the 31-year-old “hasn’t been in contact with Maralee and hasn’t sent her child support money to date.”

They added: “This has not yet been legally resolved.”

Tristan and Maralee haven’t exactly been on the same page since she welcomed their baby in December.

He went on to argue that the athlete made “no attempt” to meet their child.

Previously, Maralee had asked Tristan to pay “$ 47,000” per month and $ 1 million in legal fees after she refused to give child support to their child.

Maralee filed the documents in a Los Angeles court in early March: in legal documents, she claimed that the Chicago Bulls player has “an income of $ 9.7 million alone.”

The model required a “monthly child support guideline of $ 47,424”.

However, in the midst of the dispute, Tristan slammed his third mom as a “gold digger”.

COMING CLEAN

Khloe was shaken by Tristan’s world of love scandals: she even “cried and screamed” watching him in the Hulu series, The Kardashians.

After nearly a month of denial of being the father of Maralee’s son, Tristan confirmed the paternity findings in an Instagram Story post.

He said: “I take full responsibility for my actions.

“Now that paternity has been established, I am looking forward to raising our son amicably.”

Tristan continued to apologize to his ex, writing, “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I caused you.

“You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions are certainly not in line with the way I see you.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you, regardless of what you might think. Once again I’m so incredibly sorry. “

5

5