Khloé Kardashian shows off her abs in a bikini again

Among the thousands of compliments that occupy the comments section in the last photo of Khloe Kardashian, there is one that cannot represent us better: “You have us with our mouths open every day 🤤”. And it is that the little one of the Kardashians is the fittest sister and he does not hesitate to show it whenever he can. Whether through ‘selfies’ in the mirror, like this one, posing in a bikini with one of her sisters and even sharing your training routine from the comfort of your home gym.

routine that, by the way, it’s so hard that now we understand much better where that ‘great body’ of which she feels so proud comes from. A lot of ‘HIIT’ almost every day, toning exercises -probably with weight-, cardiovascular training and special attention toabs and glutes. A powerful ‘fit’ cocktail very well represented in the last ‘post’ of Khloe Kardashian.

Khloé Kardashian shows off her abs in a bikini

This is how Khloé appeared a few hours ago on our Instagram feed. With the tenth photo showing off her ‘great body’ – and bikini – so far this summer. On this occasion, the little one of the Kardashians does not do it from the beach, but from home. The objective? Show a bikini from her new collection although, by the way, also a generous portion of those worked abs that we like so much.

And, of course, in the comments section you only see little fires, the slime emoticon, and lots of hearts. “OMG, you’re perfect! Are you wearing a bikini?” a friend of Khloe’s comments.

