Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg are the protagonists of the new Netflix comedy

The streaming giant wants to remain the leader in its field. After the success of ‘The gray man’, they are preparing for the release of the comedy tape called ‘Me time’ for this month of August.

-> LISTEN TO YOUR MUSIC IN ENGLISH, 24 HOURS, HERE

In addition, this long-awaited feature film will feature the participation of prominent actors. kevin hart Y Mark Wahlberg They will be the protagonists of said film that will focus on the friendship of two friends.

What is the movie Time for Me about?

This tape consists of two friends who moved away after finishing school. However, Sony (Hart), will visit Huck (Wahlberg) for his birthday and also to relive old stories and experience new adventures.

When will Time for Me be available?

The long-awaited movie Netflix It will be released this August along with other productions such as ‘Sandman’, ‘Woodstock 1999’, ‘The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’, ‘Day Shift’ and more. Its premiere will be on Friday 26.

Mark Wahlberg is also starring in The Miracle of Father Stu

Unlike other productions, for this project he had to make physical changes by embodying a boxer who hung up his gloves after suffering a severe injury. “It’s also an obvious choice if you know me and my personal journey. If you know what I try to do as I get older and try to find things with more meaning and purpose,” the actor told AFP.

Listen to Radio Planeta, your music in English and get the latest news about your favorite artists and their music!