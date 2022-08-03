Kevin Feige wanted all the original members of the Avengers to die in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is probably one of the most important films of Marvel Studios, not only because of the enormous amount of money it raised during its run in theaters in 2019, but also because of the amount of expectations it generated among fans and its story that concluded with the death of two members of the original line-up of the Avengers: Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man and Scarlett Johanson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

But although without a doubt with his final proposal Avengers: Endgame made an impact on fans of the MCU, Kevin Feige wanted the movie to be even tougher on fans of the team.

In a recent conversation with the podcast Happy, Sad, Confusedthe directors of Avengers: EndgameJoe and Anthony Russo recalled that the president of Marvel Studios originally wanted all members of the original Avengers lineup (Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor and Hawkeye) to die in the team’s fourth film.

“Kevin actually raised at one point that we take all of the original (Avengers) off the board,” Joe Russo said. “We thought it was too aggressive and the audience wouldn’t be able to process it, and actually picking one or two characters to make sacrifices throughout the movie might give you moments throughout the movie where the action it could stop and they could have emotional catharsis and then continue with the narrative and then have more emotional catharsis.”

More about Marvel Studios

This Kevin Feige ambition to fire more characters in Avengers: Endgameso the Russo Brothers remembered that the executive in charge of the MCU wanted the movie to be like Toy Story 3. Although no one dies in that tape of the Pixar toy saga, Feige’s idea would have been to show a dangerous and sad moment for the original team.

“Kevin had pitched the idea early on that it was like ‘Toy Story 3’ where everyone should jump into the fire to save the universe, and we thought you had to go out and tell stories on something on this scale, so they weren’t too sure.” of how mathematics would be added to arrive at that”Joe Russo concluded.

Despite the fact that during the last years several ideas have been revealed that reached different levels of development before being discarded for the proposal of end gameRegarding the potential death of all the original Avengers (and in particular the possible deaths of Thor and Steve Rogers in the battle against Thanos before the portal sequence), Anthony Russo assured that everything remained in the field of ideas and it never made it to the script stage as Iron Man’s death remained in the film despite Jon Favreau’s initial qualms.