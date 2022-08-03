Kendall Jenner experiments with an elegant nail polish ideal for summer

The list of great summer things is practically endless and Kendall Jenner just added a new idea for us to experience this season. In addition to al fresco dining and airy linen dresses, there are the more playful pedicure shades that work in the warmer months. Going from the deepest hues to all things bright and light is part of the summer fun, as illustrated the supermodel weekend.

The top of the Kardashian Jenner clan She has escaped to the forest during her vacation with her boyfriend, Devin Booker, where they also had time to take a dip in a heavenly lake. From swimming in nature to relaxing by a lake surrounded by fir trees, the couple have enjoyed all kinds of healthy and outdoor activities. In one of her photos, posted on her Instagram Stories, Kendall She wore an unusual pedicure shade, which blended perfectly with the lush backdrop seen in the picture.

Kendall Jenner.Instagram @kendalljenner

How is Kendall Jenner’s nail polish that will be trending?

Crossing her legs in a relaxed pose, the emerald green (or should we say Bottega?) color of his toenails it was very elegant, especially in combination with his summer tan. It’s a refreshing change from the more predictable white, and serves to lift your spirits every time you look at your toes. For this reason, we have no doubt that it will be a beauty trend that will dominate during the summer days, but that also has the potential to extend its presence even during the fall.

Try one of the following polishes for a summery pedicure to match hers. Kendall Jenner with a touch as fun as it is elegant.

Nails Inc.Courtesy Gucci.Courtesy

MyGel.Courtesy IPO.Courtesy

Article originally published in British Vogue, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Amira Saim.