Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker enjoy a romantic trip after resuming their courtship

Kendall Jenner used his Instagram account to share a series of photographs of her romantic getaway with her boyfriend Devin Booker, after it emerged more than a month ago that they had decided to break up their relationship.

It was since last weekend that the model published brief images confirming that she and the NBA star are together again. For this getaway, the couple chose a place near a lake, where they would be surrounded by nature.

Undoubtedly one of the photographs that completely caught the attention was one in which the Kardashian sister is seen sitting on the legs of her shirtless boyfriend while enjoying a drink of beer. In others, they are seen launching from a zip line in the middle of trees and lots of vegetation.

In accordance with U.S. Weekly a close source notes that Kendall and Devin have patched up their differences and are happier than ever.

“Kendall and Devin are 100 percent together again. They spent some time apart but have returned to a good place and are very happy with each other.”he declared.

“They solved their problems and decided that they want to move on and be together”, added another informant.

It was at the end of last June when after two years together Kendall and Devin Booker Rumors of a possible breakup aroused. According to sources close to them assured that it had ended because each one felt that they were on different paths and at the moment his priority was his professional life.

However, days after those rumors, they could be seen walking in the Hamptons during the 4th of July festivities.

Let’s remember that the star of “Keeping up the Kardashians” began his romance with the basketball player in 2020, but he made it public until February 2021 at the “Valentine’s Day” parties.

Last May, Booker was Kendall’s faithful companion at the wedding of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker in Portofino, Italy.

