Keanu Reeves is already Batman and you may not have heard

If you’re looking forward to seeing the new movie John Wick and you have searched the internet for information you may have noticed that Keanu Reeves he’s been very busy. In fact, in addition to his facet as a comic book writer and producer, he has been appearing in the cinema. And in the usual list of surprising works of the protagonist of ‘Matrix‘ One thing may have surprised you: it has already been Batman.

Actually, Keanu Reeves’ experience as the Batman is in theaters this summer, although to find out you have to go to the viewings in the original version. Because Keanu Reeves has given the voice to the Batman of ‘Super Pets’ to fulfill a small portion of his dream. “I always wanted to say: ‘I am Batman'”has recognized during the promotion of the film.

Behind this participation there is a real desire for Keanu Reeves to be the vigilante of Gotham. In fact, Dwayne Johnson, partner in the film, has confessed that his partner was always very interested in being Batman and insisted on the idea. The protagonist of ‘John Wick’ had already embodied Constantinea character out of the comics, but has a passion for the bat.

Finally, he was able to voice the DC vigilante with the particular tragic and grave tone with which the DC superhero is associated. Yes indeed, Keanu Reeves’ Batman’s relationship with animals is not as close as that of his legendary John Wick and his dogs.

The result has been fantastic, according to Dwayne Johnson. “has become iconic“, explained on the program ‘Good Morning America’ The Rock, who also gives the voice to one of the pets: the dog Krypto.

Of course, Keanu Reeves has reacted with his usual humility when asked if he is the best Batman in history. “No, everyone has their personal Batman, so no one can be the best Batman,” he argued. “It was a small cameo. I’ve been Batman, so that’s a lot of fun“, he pointed.

In addition, Keanu Reeves has taken the opportunity to offer himself as a future Batman every time he has been asked. “It’s always been a dream. I love the character of Batman in the comics and in the movies, but now he has it Robert Pattinson, he’s doing amazing,” he explained. “Maybe there’s something down the road, when they need an older Batman.“, the actor raised in Canada has suggested. It is the same reason why the 57-year-old actor acknowledges having given up being Wolverine in the Marvel Universe. “It’s too late,” she has settled.

