Katy Perry tosses pizza slices to fans after concert (video)

Katy Perry during a concert in Las Vegas began throwing pizzas towards the public: the video of the gesture immediately went viral and was commented on on social networks where many scolded the Californian star, considering the action a waste of food, particularly serious in this historical moment.

Orlando Bloom’s girlfriend loves pizza, so much so that in 2014 the pop star showed up at a party organized at the Philadelphia Museum of Art dressed as a slice of pizza, but no one expected that during a concert she could throw one

towards the fans. Yet it happened last night in Las Vegas, during one of the stops that the Californian artist has planned for the tour that will touch many US cities.

In the video that went viral, the singer of Dark Horse is standing behind the console of the Disk Jockey, Katy when the pizzas arrive, instead of passing them to the fans who are in the front row, she preferred to throw them, turning into a discobola. After the first short toss, Perry still dancing to the beat of the music, grabs another slice, and throws it harder. Surely during the flight someone will have stained their dress with tomatoes, while the pizza, touched by many hands, will certainly have been inedible.

The launch of the pizza has received numerous criticisms on social networks, many find it inappropriate, especially if contextualized in the historical moment we are experiencing. Other fans, who already have tickets for upcoming concerts, hope to be the recipients of the pizza launched by Perry.

Katy Perry’s relationship with food has always been particular, in 2019 she paraded on the Met Gala red carpet with a burger-shaped dress, her love for eating prompted Just Eat UK to choose her as the testimonial of its advertising campaign.