Katy Perry throws pieces of pizza to the public during a concert, but the controversy breaks out on social media

Katy Perry has become one of the stars of the web in the last few hours, after a video of her last concert in Las Vegas went viral on social media. The singer made a very unusual gesture to pay homage to one of her favorite dishes: she threw slices of pizza to the public.

The star tweeted the video of that episode commenting on it as “A mother breastfeeding her children”, sparking thousands and thousands of comments. There are those who found the gesture funny, a nice gimmick, but there are those who were outraged by the waste of food: “In a historical moment like this, throwing food is a truly disrespectful gesture”we read in the comments.

Katy Perry has a long “tradition” with food, already in 2014 she showed up at a party dressed as a giant slice of pizza, while in 2019 she walked on the red carpet of the Met Gala with a burger-shaped dress. Food also influenced the packaging of the DVD “A Prismatic World Tour Live”… obviously in the shape of a “pizza box”. Considering these episodes, it is no coincidence that the star was chosen by Just Eat UK as a testimonial.

(photo: Katy Perry’s Instagram page)