Katy Perry spoke about the possibility of future offspring

Katy Perry made some comments to People magazine about her intentions to expand the family. The American singer spoke on the sidelines of the launch of her non-alcoholic soft drink, De Soi.

The “Witness” vocalist detailed that while she hasn’t ruled out the idea, she is currently enjoying quality mother-daughter time with her little Daisy Dove, which she conceived with Orlando Bloom in 2020. We’ll see,” he said.

“I love the experience I’m having with my daughter right now,” the artist later noted. “So of course I look forward to it in the future,” she added.

Likewise, due to their busy schedules due to work commitments, he in the filming of movies and she in the making of her music and businesses of various kinds, both must distribute themselves well to fulfill as parents, since they are hardly as a family trio at all times. . Recall that she is currently busy performing her “Play” residency in Las Vegas.

seize the time

“We do this fun thing where I go and visit him for a month, while he’s making a movie; and then when he’s free, he takes over being the number one dad. So I go and do all my business stuff. So we’re really constantly taking turns,” Katy Perry said.

At the same time, it’s important to remember that aside from Daisy, the “Troy” actor is also the father of a preteen, 11-year-old Flynn, from his union with Australian model Miranda Kerr.

The pop diva also described as “interesting” the idea of ​​being pregnant in the first year of the pandemic, since “everything was on pause.”

Perry says she has been able to balance her busy career while keeping her daughter out of the spotlight thanks to many helping hands. “I have a wonderful sister, an exceptional babysitter and Orlando is very present,” she commented.

During the interview, the singer of pop anthems like «I Kissed A Girl» and «California Gurls» pointed out that she and the little girl lived for a month with Bloom in New Castle, Kentucky, United States, while he was recording scenes for his next thriller: «Red Right Hand», and that it felt great to disconnect from her commitments as a singer and businesswoman to immerse herself fully in the family dynamics.

“I was just a mom enjoying country life, living simply. I have lived in luxury for a long time. Learning to be a normal person is good. Having to go to the supermarket, go to Walmart, that kind of thing,” she said. The star even shared a glimpse of this experience with a reel of photos on Instagram.

A whole cuteness

In the same way, Russell Brand’s ex took the opportunity to describe a little the personality of her little girl, who will be 2 years old on August 26.

«It is a little ham; he likes to dress up and she is not very shy. She loves ballet. She goes to ‘tutu school’ and loves it. She’s all so adorable,” she commented.

Finally, he confessed that he still does not believe this facet as a mother. “I am so blessed, you don’t think there is such a capacity to feel love.”