Katy Perry reveals she wants more children with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom are they going to expand their family? In a new interview, the pop star opened up about her dreams, and her plans, of a future motherhood.

Speaking with the magazine People during the launch of its sparkling soft drink De SoiKaty Perry revealed about her plans to have more children with Orlando Bloom: “I’m a planning person, so we’ll see“.

Katy and Orlando had their first daughter together in August 2020, Daisy Dove. The actor of the sagas de The Lord of the Rings and gods Pirates of the Caribbean she also had a son, the 11-year-old Flynnfrom his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

On her first maternity leave, Perry explained: “It was such a cool thing to have a child during COVID because everything stopped but that. I love the experience I am having with my daughter now“.

The singer then declared herself ready to expand her family: “Of course, we hope in the future“.

On how she is managing family life and career at the same time, Katy said: “I have great support. I have a great sister. I have a wonderful nanny. And Orlando really gets active. Let’s do this fun thing where I go visit him for a month while he’s making a movie and then when he’s not making a movie, he takes it upon himself to be the number one parent. Then he’s my turn to do my business thing, so we’re really intercepting each other“.

