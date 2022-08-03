Kate Bush, will 2022 finally be the year of the Grammys?

Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush is undoubtedly one of the biggest hits of the summer. She has in fact conquered the third position of the Billboard Hot 100, preceded only by Lizzo and Harry Styles.

The 65th edition of the Grammy Awards will be held on November 15th, and in addition to being one of the biggest hits of the year, Running Up That Hill it is the kind of song that the jury considers classy but at the same time accessible to all.

The first official recording of the song dates back to 1985, so it would not qualify to be nominated for Record of the Year. According to Grammy’s Academy rules, a song must have been recorded for the first time in the current year in order to be nominated in that category.

Kate Bush and the Grammys

In 1985 the Bush song was not even nominateddespite having been published in the time established for the nomination (Running Up The Hill in fact, it came out on August 5, just under two months before the nominations for that year closed). The song reached the top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 on November 30 of the same year, but it wasn’t enough for the song to fall within the parameters required for the nomination.

In fact, each of the five songs nominated for the win for the recording of the year had placed in the top 10, and three of them had even been in the first position.

Kate Bush, with just three nominations and no wins, was never a Grammy favorite. Moreover, only one of the three nominations was for Record of the Year. The other two were for Best Music Video (in 1987 with The Whole Storyon which, however, prevailed Land of Confusion by Genesis, and in 1995 with The Line, The Cross & The Curvebut it was Peter Gabriel who won with Secret World Live).

Of his ten albums, the only one to be nominated for a Grammy was the sixth, The Sensual World, with which in 1990 he received the nomination for Best Alternative Music Performance. However, Bush lost to Sinéad O’Connor and his own I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.

In 1986, Kate Bush collaborated with Peter Gabriel in Don’t Give Uptrack contained in the album of the latter, I know, was nominated for a Grammy for Album of the Year. Under the rules at the time, Bush could have been nominated as a participating artist on the album, but the only ones to receive a nomination were Gabriel himself and Daniel Lanois, co-producer of the album. Today the Recording Academy is more magnanimous: Grammys for Album of the Year are awarded to everyone who takes part in the album.

A new chance thanks to Stranger Things

The success of Running Up That Hill could lead to a Grammy nomination for Season 4’s soundtrack Stranger Things as Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. Two years ago the soundtrack of the second season was nominated in the same category, but it beat it The Greatest Showman. Stranger Things: Music from the Netflix Original Series, Season 4 it would be the second soundtrack of a TV series to win the award in this category (the first was Boardwalk Empire: Volume 1ten years ago).

However, even if the compilation does win, the award is likely not going to Kate Bush. But it would go to the producer and the artistic director. The Academy also gives it to the artist only if the latter is present in most of the tracks. In the case of Stranger Thingseach of the sixteen tracks sees a different artist.

Judging by events, Kate Bush could receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy before she won a Grammy, which it would be a good way to honor a unique artist and her extraordinary and timeless song.



