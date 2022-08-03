Kate and William show Harry and Meghan who the ‘real royals’ are with ‘clever move’ | real

Prince William will host the Earthshot Awards in the US city of Boston, organizers have announced. The venue for the £50m environmental competition was highly anticipated, but it remains to be seen if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be among those invited to make their home in the US when the event takes place. out in early December. Harry and Meghan live in California, a state with a worldwide reputation for environmentalism.

Royal biographer Tom Bower has noted that William’s trip is a “clever move”. Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Bower said: “I think, for example, the announcement that William will give a speech on the environment in Boston is a very smart move. “It shows royal royalty instead of Montecito royalty. “I think they handled the whole Jubilee visit with Meghan and Harry very well. READ MORE: Royal fans swoon over new photos of Charlotte

“They controlled it and made sure there were no harmful consequences. “I think the queen will be happy that her son and grandson come to the rescue and fix the problem.” The inaugural award ceremony was held at London’s Alexandra Palace last October, and among those walking the event’s ‘green carpet’ was Harry Potter star Emma Watson, who wore a gown made from 10 dresses. Oxfam’s girlfriend, and Dame Emma Thompson. The goal of the award is to find and scale up innovative solutions to repair the planet, with winners receiving £1 million in prize money across five categories, namely Earthshots – Protect And Restore Nature; Clean our air, revive our oceans; Build a world without waste; and fix our weather.

Previous winners have included projects to restore coral reefs, redistribute unwanted food to the less fortunate, and a project to combat India’s air pollution problems. The Duchess of Cambridge presented the winning award in the Protect and Restore Nature category to the Costa Rican government, which has pioneered a project that pays local citizens to restore natural ecosystems. Over the 10-year period of the awards, £50m will be awarded to individuals, charities and even countries to help the winners develop their ideas. The initiative was inspired by former US President John F. Kennedy’s Project Moonshot, which challenged scientists to place an astronaut on the Moon and return him safely, while helping to further human achievement. do not go anywhere ‘There are clues in the book’ Bower lifts lid on ‘real racist’ claims [INSIGHT]

Princess Charlotte drives royal fans crazy by imitating William [VIDEO]

GB News reaction after Levin claims Harry marries Meg is ‘like Diana’ [ANALYSIS]

The John F Kennedy Library Foundation and the City of Boston and its Mayor Michelle Wu are co-hosting the Earthshot Awards Ceremony. Caroline Kennedy, daughter of the former president, said, “There is no Moonshot more important today than fixing the planet, and there is no better place to harness the spirit of Moonshot than the city of Boston.” William and his royal foundation launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020, and last week it was announced that the project had formally become an independent charity, now chaired by the Duke. Ms. Wu said: “In Boston, we’re not just working to improve Boston’s ability to combat climate change, we’re setting an example of how imaginative, community-driven climate leadership can shape what’s possible. “We are proud and excited that Boston has been chosen to host the 2022 Earthshot Awards.”