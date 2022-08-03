Kardashian, making them angry is never a good idea for social networks

Instagram it has lost much of its charm. What was once a photo archive of friends and family is now a landfill littered with Reel, the short videos that mimic TikTok. Watching the Reel is almost how to stay on TikTok, except that instead of being proposed by an algorithm that tries to intercept your interests with surgical precision, short videos on Instagram are achaotic jumble populated by acquaintances trying to feed gut health supplements, strangers promoting sponsored content, performances by novice comedians, advertisements and, in case you are a parent, depressing videos of sick children. Although sometimes it happens to lay eyes on a clip that has an adorable dog as a protagonist, overall Reels are an awkward attempt to mimic a rival social networkwhich has the sole result of watering down the charm of Instagram and alienating its users.

Kylie Jenner’s weight

This is not a particularly original observation. For the past few days, the platform has been the focus of grievances from a horde of influencers furious. Kylie Jenner replied an appeal that went viral from a photographer who begged to return the platform to the glories of the past: “Make Instagram Instagram again. (stop trying to be tiktok i just want to see cute photos of my friends.) Sincerely, everyone”(” Get Instagram back to how it used to be. Stop trying to be like TikTok. I just want to see the cute pictures of my friends. Sincerely, everyone “). The meme was reposted closely by Jenner’s older sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. The Kardashian-Jenners have one more reason to be irritated by Instagram’s transformation, as they use the platform to promote themselves and their products. The change in app functionality poses a threat to their multimillion-dollar business interestsas well as for the chance to see photos of their friends.

How has it pointed out on Twitter the journalist of Verge Ashley Carman, it’s not the first time that a critique from Jenner – who recently made headlines for taking a 14-minute private jet flight – creates major problems for a social network. When the influencer casually pointed out in 2018 that he had stopped using Snapchat after the changes made to the app, the company that runs the platform lost $ 1.3 billion in market value. For social media platforms, losing Jenner is pretty bad. While it is not fair for a 24-year-old with low environmental awareness to exert such an influence, this is the reality.

Instagram, meanwhile, is trying to patch the situation. In the aftermath of Jenner’s post, platform manager Adam Mosseri has posted a video in which he tries to persuade users of the goodness of Instagram’s choice to bet on videos.