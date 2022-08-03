Kardashian fans think Kylie Jenner is “asking for help” after sharing “creepy” photo of herself with Travis Scott

KARDASHIAN fans criticized Kylie Jenner for a recent post on Instagram Stories calling it disturbing and “disturbing”.

Kylie, 24, posted a photo of two Barbie dolls meant to symbolize her and little dad Travis Scott, 31.

A curvy blonde Barbie with a broken leg is stroked by a male Barbie who has travis-like characteristics.

Kylie posted the photo in her Stories by tagging an Instagram fan page.

No other explanation for the photo was given by the reality star.

Fans quickly responded to the photo on Reddit.

A Redditor asked, “Why is his leg broken?”

Another replied: “Because he has been carrying on this relationship for years.”

Another asked: “Yo, this girl is okay! ???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Instagram “.

“Am I trying not to think this is perhaps a cry for help? I hope it’s not offensive in any way and that she is intentionally portraying herself as a broken barbie in her grip, ”speculated another fan.

Another added a positive twist: “Ohhh maybe she’s reading it because he’s there for her when she’s broken.”

The “creepy” photo, as fans have called it, comes as rumors circulate that the Kardashians star is engaged to Travis and could be pregnant again.

WEDDING BELLS?

Kylie recently drove fans crazy when she responded to Travis’ new Instagram photo with a pregnant woman emoji.

Subtitled “I arrived in New York in a minute,” the post shows Travis leaning against a New York City office building wearing a vintage T-shirt and wearing a giant diamond chain.

The rapper displays his signature ground-eye pose while displaying his Big Apple shape.

Kylie commented with a “tongue out” emoji followed by four “pregnant woman” emojis.

Kardashian fans on Reddit quickly reposted Travis’s shot along with Kylie’s comment to discuss the answer.

One asked, “Does this mean she’s pregnant again?”

The Hulu star also recently left a big hint that she is engaged to Travis.

The reality star showed off a huge sparkly ring on her left hand in a TikTok while cuddling Travis.

The makeup mogul wore a gray top and lay on a lounger, with Travis lying on his stomach.

She filmed them cuddling and showed the ring as she took off her eye makeup.

Kylie drew further attention to the dazzling jewel as she rested her left hand on her forehead, with the ring tilted towards the camera.

His fans went wild in the comments, with one writing: “Um, let’s talk about the ring?”

Another commented “wedding ring” while a third asked “Kylie are you married?”

Kylie and Travis share four-year-old daughter Stormi.

They have yet to reveal the name of their six month old son, formerly called “Wolf”.

