Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel in love in Sardinia: video

It is certainly not news that Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel spend their holidays in Italy. Like many other international stars, from Adele to Leonardo DiCaprio. The couple has always declared and demonstrated that they love the beautiful country. In 2012 Justin and Jessica got married in Puglia with a dream wedding and, 10 years after the wedding, they give themselves a new honeymoon in Sardinia.

The two celebrities rented a mega yacht with whom they sail along the coast, with visits to the fabulous beaches on which they often have loving attitudes. Lying in the sun, they do not hide the passion and love that unites them, demonstrating that they have managed to overcome even moments of crisis. They started dating in 2007 and since then, through ups and downs, they have never left.

In a secluded cove

Here they are secluded in a Sardinian cove to relax, laugh and joke away from prying eyes. The singer wears a curious high waisted leopard bikini and a black baseball cap, he a black long-sleeved T-shirt and green shorts, paired with a curious hat. After sunbathing, perhaps to dispose of some excess food, a swim in the waters of the crystalline sea of ​​Sardinia.

For the two stars it is time for a well-deserved one period of relaxation after the countless work commitments that have kept them busy during the year. For both of them one brilliant career and full of satisfactions: after seeing Justin acting alongside his wife in the true crime miniseries Candy on Hulu directed and produced by the actress, the singer recently collaborated with Calvin Harris for the song Stay With Me which also saw the participation of Halsey and Pharrell.

