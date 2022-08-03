Justin Bieber tourist in Florence with his girlfriend

(Adnkronos) – Florentine holidays for Justin Bieber in the company of his girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, nephew of the famous actor Alec Baldwin and one of the most influential social models and stars of the moment. After the concert that last Sunday, July 31, in Lucca closed the Summer Festival, marking the return to the stage of the pop star after the illness, applauded by 20 thousand fans in delirium, Justin Bieber has decided to stay on vacation in Italy.

For the couple, the first stop was Florence for three days as tourists. Justin and Hailey allowed themselves walks in the historic center, starting from Piazza della Signoria, trips by car in the boulevards of ring roads, dinners in typical restaurants and even an artisan ice cream at a kiosk.

Despite the desire to spend the Florentine days as ordinary tourists, Justin and Hailey have been recognized by fans and their photos posted on social networks. The singer and model, hand in hand, also visited the Accademia Gallery, which houses Michelangelo’s masterpieces of sculpture, including the David. Many shots ‘stolen’ from the museum by admirers showing the pop star with bodyguards dressed in yellow shorts, white t-shirt and hat, while her girlfriend is wearing white pants and top.

On social media also the photos showing Justin and Hailey leaving the Accademia Gallery while walking hand in hand towards Piazza San Marco from via Ricasoli or while having dinner in the center or while buying ice cream. Also posted are the shots showing the singer driving a car with his girlfriend next to them as they return to the hotel surrounded by fans waiting for their arrival.