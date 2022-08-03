Justin Bieber in love with Tuscany, after the concert in Lucca he visits Florence

“I believe God wants me to love me for who I am at the point of the life path I am in now. If my path can help you, I don’t want anything else. I love you people“. With this declaration of love for his audience it opened Sunday 31 July the concert of Justin Bieber to the Lucca Summer Festival.

Bieber considered the greatest pop star of the 21st century he returned to perform after a period of illness that kept him out of the spotlight and forced him to cancel part of the concerts.

The world tour ‘Justice’ it was in fact stopped in June after the diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome which had partially paralyzed his face and prevented him from singing.

In Lucca over 20 thousand spectators they arrived under the stage near the walls for the singer’s only Italian summer date, who introduced himself to his fans visibly excited.

But the 28-year-old, with 251 million followers on Instagrambefore continuing the tour that will take him in September in South America has decided to indulge a Florentine “break”.

The visit to Florence

Tuesday 2 August Justin Bieber was spotted with his wife Hailey Rhode Baldwin around on the streets of Florence.

It was a “surprise” visit that no one expected. The Canadian singer arrived in the afternoon Piazza della Signoria escorted by some bodyguards to “taste” a refreshing ice cream in a pastry shop right in front of Palazzo Vecchio.

Right after Justin reached the Accademy’s Gallery for a guided tour.

Bieber and his wife were later also spotted in Piazza San Marco in the afternoon and Monday evening at the restaurant “La Giostra” in Borgo Pinti.

Unfortunately for the delirious fans, the famous “beliebers”, Justin Bieber has not granted neither photos nor autographs.