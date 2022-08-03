Justin Bieber in Florence: delirious fans, but no photos or autographs

After the concert in Lucca on July 31st, which literally sent fans into raptures, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin took the opportunity to allow themselves some vacation days in Tuscany. There are many videos and photos on Instagram and TikTok that immortalize the couple hand in hand walking around the streets of Florence and even indulging in an ice cream. Particular success, with over 51 thousand views, for a video shared on the Chinese social network in which a girl shows her expression after realizing that she had dinner in the same restaurant as Bieber.

The exaltation of his fans, however, did not find confirmation in Justin, many asked him for a photo or an autograph after they recognized him, but according to what some told on social media he never consented, the escort (who followed him) he has always pushed everyone away. Justin and Hailey were also spotted near Piazza San Marco, after they visited the Accademia Gallery, as evidenced by another video on TikTok. For them at the moment no visit to the Uffizi Gallery.

The pop star has returned from a particularly difficult period, he had to stop his international tour due to health problems, Bieber was diagnosed in June with Ramsay Hunt syndrome which had partially paralyzed his face.





@ bieber.italia Justin and Hailey today in Florence. #justinbieber #haileybieber #firenze #florence #italy #vacation ♬ Bongo Cha Cha Cha – Goodboys

@ jas.kpop #greenscreen #justinbieber #florence #fyp ♬ STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

@justinbieberitalia Justin and Hailey in Florence, Italy today.✨😍 #justinbieber #haileybieber #florence #perte #italy #firenze #jailey #love #couplegoals #biebers #thebiebers ♬ original sound – Justin Bieber Italia



