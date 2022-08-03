Justin Bieber in Florence, a delirious fan: “But no selfies and autographs” – Chronicle

Florence, 3 August 2022 – A surprise visit that no one expected. And that has completely freaked out every fan, from all over Italy. That’s what Justin Bieber did in Florence, just back from the maxi concert in Lucca. The Canadian artist took a tour of the city on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, before returning home to Canada. The pop star was spotted with his wife Hailey Rhode Baldwin wandering the streets of the city. And the fans who were in the center of Florence and those who heard of her flashing her appearance literally went crazy, looking for a selfie or an autograph from their idol at any cost. However, as reported by the editorial staff of Leggo, Justin Bieber, surrounded by a maxi escort, would not have granted any photos or autographs to his “beliebers”. On the other hand, however, it is not the first time this has happened. Ice cream in piazza della Signoria Visit to the Galleria dell’Accademia Concert in Lucca Ice cream in piazza della Signoria Unbuttoned shirt, hat backwards and a pair of white sneakers, Justin Bieber arrived in Piazza della Signoria in the afternoon, accompanied by his wife and escorted by some bodyguards. The two immediately stopped at an ice cream parlor overlooking the Palazzo Vecchio. Justin took a refreshing milk shake before continuing on the city tour. …