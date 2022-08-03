Jorge Sánchez would already have an agreement with Ajax

Midtime Editorial

Jorge Sánchez could join the Mexican legion in Europe in the next few days, after they report that the player of the America already arranged his contract with him Ajax to play in the Eredivisie this 2022-23 season.

The information was published by the journalist Mike Verweij, who affirms that the set of Netherlands already have an agreement with mexican side, speaking of salary and a 5-year contract; however, the arrangement with the Eagles.

Sources inside the club informed halftime about the offer of Ajaxwho wants to stay with him 90 percent pass of Sanchezwhile the people of the capital want to sell only 70 percent.

For now, the player did not travel with the squad to The AngelsCalifornia, where this Wednesday they play against Los Angeles Football Club in a friendly duel League Cup in the sofi stadium.

The club is looking to raise capital to acquire brian rodriguezleft end of LAFC who is barely 22 years old, the same as they could be with the sale of Jorge to Ajax.

Sanchez came to America in June 2018 from Santos and consolidated as the starting right back of the capital, now with the possibility of joining Jordan Carrillo, Alonso Aceves Y Santi Jimenez like the elements that will play in Europe.