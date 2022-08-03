Johnny Depp Releases Two Songs Inspired by Amber Heard Trial

After the defamation trial, Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard They have given much to talk about in the media, so now it is circulating that the actor prepared two songs inspired in its ex wife.

Johnny Depp recorded ‘18‘, his new album with jeff beck and which includes new songs about the actress. Depp and Beck collaborated on the album after Beck unexpectedly invited Depp to join him on his recent UK tour.

At the end of defamation lawsuit against Heard, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor toured with the British musician, with whom he co-wrote two songs for the upcoming album ’18’.





Johnny Depp dedicates two songs to Amber Heard

‘This is A Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr‘, the album’s theme song, was supposedly written by Depp and reads: “I think you’ve said enough for one bloody night.”

“You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch… If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand,” he sings on another track, called ‘Sad Motherf…kin Parade‘.

The songs are already causing problems with Amber’s fans, who attack the actor for trying to capitalize on a touchy subject. However, Depp never speaks of Heard directly, much less by name, so it’s all speculations.

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck, united by music

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck they have formed a friendship through music; in 2020, they released a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’. They also performed covers of Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’, The Everly Brothers’ ‘Let It Be Me’, Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Little Wing’ and Killing Joke’s ‘The Death and Resurrection Show’.