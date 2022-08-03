Johnny Depp demanded to change ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ so that Jack Sparrow would not have to face a woman

The race of Johnny Depp He is not currently going through his best moment, but just a few years ago he was still a highly sought-after actor who could afford to impose depending on what things in the films in which he participated. A very striking example of this is that of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’, where he demanded that the film’s script be changed so that Jack Sparrow would not face a woman.

“A Simple Whim”

The data was revealed a few years ago by Terry Rossioone of the screenwriters of the first four films in the saga who at the time was also hired to write ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’.

My version of ‘Salazar’s Revenge’ was left out because it included a villain and Johnny Depp was worried it would be redundant with ‘Dark Shadows’, where there was also a villain.

Of course, there’s always the chance that the scripts just suck. But often when I go back to one of the ones that didn’t get made they hold up, often better than the movie that ended up being made. Sometimes it just takes one person’s decision, often a simple whim, to destroy years of story-making and universe-building.

Finally, Disney dispensed with Rossio’s services and hired Jeff Nathanson, with whom shortly after he would have the update “in real image” of ‘The Lion King’, to write ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’. There was no longer a trace of a great villain and instead we had Javier Bardem playing the fearsome enemy who wanted to kill Jack Sparrow.

In addition, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ was released five years after ‘Dark Shadows’, so Depp’s need to demand such a change lost any meaning. At least it’s hard for me to see many options beyond a matter of sexism or insecurity on his part.