‘John Q’, with Denzel Washington: synopsis, cast and trailer

Many will even deny that they do, but there is something I don’t know what about watching a movie on television at the end of the day that cannot be explained. It doesn’t matter if one has been seen a thousand times, it makes you stay rooted to the sofa and swallow movies, commercials and whatever comes your way. Luckily for everyone, there is always something to watch to pass the time, either on digital platforms or on regular television.

Tonight, Antena3 rescues one of those films that prevent us from taking a breath and ignoring our emotions, since from 22:45 at night it broadcasts the magnificent John Q. (2002), one of those films in which just by seeing the Oscar winner Denzel Washington appear, we know that it is going to be a great story.

‘John Q.’ (2002) Third Parties/Other Sources

This film tells the story of John Quincy Archibald, ‘John Q.’ (Washington), an ordinary man who works in a factory and takes care of his family. His wife, Denise (Kimberly Elise), and his son Michael (Daniel E. Smith) are his whole world. However, in one of his son’s baseball games, his life changes forever: the boy collapses on the playing field and is immediately taken to the hospital, where he falls seriously ill.

The film is dedicated to Sasha Cassavetes, the director’s daughter, with congenital coronary disease

The boy urgently needs a heart transplant that his father cannot afford and is not covered by his health insurance. Desperate to save the life of his son, John Q. decides to do everything in his power. Seeing that time and possibilities are running out, he decides that the only way out is a desperate possibility: kidnap the occupants of the emergency room.

A film that makes a profound criticism of the health system in the United States, which greatly affects the country’s citizens, especially those most disadvantaged classes who do not have access to private health insurance to help them cope with the large bills health they have to deal with. In this story, in addition, there is the drama of John Q., a black worker who sees how his son is basically being given a death sentence without being able to do anything about it. A premise that serves Nick Cassavetes to make a studied plea against a state of affairs that harms those less favored classes in a spectacular way.

A story in which the best thing is not Washington and his brilliant performance as a desperate father, but the interpretation of Robert Duvall, who plays Lieutenant Frank Grimes, in charge of trying to negotiate with John Q., who remains inside the hospital with his hostages in the ER. Rounding out the cast are Anne Heche, James Woods, and the recently deceased Ray Liotta.