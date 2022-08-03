JK Rowling turns 57: her controversial phrases that confronted her with Harry Potter fans

JK Rowlingthe mother of Harry Potter, turns 57 and accumulates controversial phrases and enmities. His statements on social media against the trans collective they not only confronted the fans of the saga, but also the protagonists of the films, such as Daniel Radcliffe Y Emma Watson.

Joanne Rowling was born on July 31, 1965 in Yate, England, and rose to fame for the wonderful saga of the magician Harry Potter, which made children and adults read from all over the world, and was transferred to the cinema with great success. The writer also became a film producer and screenwriter for theater and cinema.

I also read: JK Rowling took aim at her first husband: I am a survivor of sexual and domestic violence

Nevertheless, his figure was overshadowed in 2019 due to his views on the rights of trans people. She already lost thousands of followers when she supported researcher Maya Forstater on Twitter, who had lost her job for stating that people cannot change their biological sex.

JK Rowling was once again a trend in the networks due to the sexuality of her characters (Photo: AP).

“call yourselves what you want. Sleep with anyone of the age of sexual consent. Live your life in peace and safety. But firing women from their jobs for declaring that gender does not exist? JK Rowling on that social network.

The following year, many of his fans publicly burned his Harry Potter booksdisappointed and angry because the author assured that “trans women are not women”. In another Twitter post, the English writer assured that “people who menstruate used to have a woman’s name.”

In the same line of tweets, he added: “If the gender is not real, there is no attraction to the same gender. If gender is not real, the reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of gender removes the ability of many people to meaningfully discuss their lives. It’s not hate to tell the truth”.

The author of Harry Potter is immersed in a very complex controversy. (Photo: AFP/Angela Weiss)

In an essay called “TERF War”, she reinforced her idea of ​​Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminism, from the British Magdalen Berns, which indicates that it is essential to circumscribe gender identity to the biological condition.

“I stand with brave men and women, gay, straight, and trans, who stand up for freedom of expression, the rights, and the safety of the most vulnerable in society: young gay men, fragile adolescents, and women who want to keep their spaces single gender”, he assured.

Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, against JK Rowling

One of the first to answer the writer was the feminist actress Emma Watson, who played Hermione in the films of the saga. Harry Potter. “Trans people are who they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without constantly being questioned if they are who they say they are,” he said on Twitter.

“I want my trans followers to know that I and many other people around the world see, respect and love them for who they are,” he added. While, JK Rowling lost thousands of followers on their networks.

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, during the premiere of the last part of the Harry Potter saga (Photo: Reuters / Lucas Jackson).

Also Daniel Radcliffe, who personified the magician Harry Potter in all eight films, he clashed with the author of the books through an open letter on the Trevor Project site. “Transgender women are women. Any statement that is contrary to this principle, erases the identity and dignity of people transgender,” he said.

The actor added that the statements against this principle, moreover, “go against the advice given by professional associations dedicated to health, which have much more experience in these issues than JK.”

JK Rowling said several times that received death threats for his statements. In addition, she stated that both she and her followers suffer from intimidation campaigns on the networks and direct threats of physical violence.

The controversy over the homosexuality of one of the Harry Potter characters

Already in 2007, JK Rowling confirmed that the character of Albus Dumbledore was gay. However, in early 2019, the issue made headlines again for the Blu-Ray and DVD edition of the 2018 film by Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwaldwhere the writer provided more details of the relationship between the villain of this prequel to Harry Potter and the headmaster of Hogwarts.

JK Rowling is very active on her social networks (Photo: Twitter / jk_rowling).

“Their relationship was incredibly tense. It was passionate, and it was a love relationship. But as with any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label you want to put on it, no one ever really knows what the other person is feeling,” Rowling explained in the bonus material, according to appointment the portal Masable.

I also read: “Daniel Radcliffe broke away from JK Rowling, pointed out as transphobic”

So, Spanish-speaking users turned to the network to discuss, opine, criticize or praise to the creator of one of the most important literary and film sagas of all time.

JK Rowling revealed that she suffered from depression and anxiety

On several occasions, JK Rowling wrote about mental health. “I have taken antidepressants in the pastwhich did me good. But many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with mental health-related conditions are being taken to take hormones and undergo operations that would not be favorable for them,” he shared on Twitter.

“Many, including myself, believe that we are being witnesses of a conversion therapy that affects young gays, who are led through a mediation path that may result in loss of fertility or sexual deficiency. These concerns were highlighted in the documentary of the BBC about the Tavistock clinic”, concluded the writer.