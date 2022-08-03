Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, marriage in sight? JLo paparazzi with a ring on his finger

It is really true that “certain loves make huge turns”. And the proof is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The pop star was photographed by the Tmz website while shopping with her daughter Emme. Long floral dress and distracted air, Jennifer Lopez actually offers a scoop while she visits a home furniture warehouse in Culver City: a very conspicuous diamond ring appears on her ring finger. So big that she can be seen very well, despite the fact that the photo was taken from a distance.

The images speak for themselves: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have officially planned their future together. A star of the caliber of JLo certainly does not wear a ring on “that” finger.

JLo and his daughter, Emme, visited a furniture store near their new $ 55 million home the couple recently purchased to move in together.

As TMZ points out, in the next photo, when she exits the shop and notices the photographers, Jennifer Lopez has turned the ring, hiding the diamond in the palm of her hand. This seems to unequivocally confirm the symbolic importance of the jewel.

New red carpet for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: the Bennifers more in love than ever JLo enchants with a powder blue dress at the premiere of The Tender Bar film at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, a historic cinema on Hollywood Boulevard. For the occasion, the pop star showed off some strong pieces of her style. The dress from the Elie Saab fall winter 2021/22 Haute Couture collection in silk draped with a wide neckline, marked at the waist by a thin bow belt and bare arms. Jennifer chose one of her most popular and successful hairstyles for the evening, that is the very high tail on the top of her head. Ben Affleck wore a black three-piece suit instead. But the most beautiful thing they both sported is the smile, accompanied by the vaguely dreamy gaze of two people in love. The couple posed holding hands and looking each other in the eye. The Tender Bar is George Clooney’s directorial film that stars Affleck alongside Tye Sheridan in a starring role. The film will be released in US theaters on December 17th.



If the engagement is confirmed, it will be the second for the couple. Ben had asked JLo that same question almost 20 years ago, but then things got complicated …

A further confirmation comes from the testimonies, collected by the ET Online site, of friends of the couple, according to which the two would not wait to spend their life together, after waiting too long: “They know they are destined to be together. – said the source – the engagement is on the table, they are talking about it. They use the experience to strengthen their relationship now for the future and for the good of their families. They are committed to having a healthy and eternal relationship “.