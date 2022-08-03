Jennifer Lawrence wears the season’s most stylish flip-flops like sneakers (and they’re still stylish)

what of Jennifer Lawrence and his latest appearances on the streets of New York has become a catwalk trends and new user manuals. And, we must admit that we love that.

8 comfortable sandals from BEFORE that are trending NOW

It all started with a denim overall and the lecture on how to wear it like experts after 30, followed by declaring the beach skirt the trendiest skirt of the season, even in the city and, incidentally, reminded us of the great success that the dress corset will have this summer 2022. His last lesson? Having a pair of toe sandals is the smartest decision of the season, almost as much as having a pair of trendy sandals.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney in New York City.© GtresOnline

Why are practicesbecause they are the perfect answer to any stylistic question, because they are the most comfortable and coolbut above all because they are infinitely versatile. That is, they are like sneakers, but much more elegant. And they combine just as easily!

Come on, the baggy jeans with sneakers thing already has the stamp of approval of all the girls on Instagram and even Jennifer Lopez, but the summer version of JLaw with sandals and a shirt oversized above also fascinates us. And it is that, it is still the easiest styling of life, one with a lot of vibes and that works for everything.

Anyway, thank you very much Jennifer Lawrence for reminding us the infinite power possessed by the basics.

SUBSCRIBE HERE to our newsletter to receive all Glamor news.

This interests you: