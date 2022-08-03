Jennifer Lawrence and the ideal summer dress

She is one of the most raffled actresses in the seventh art, but also one of the ones that arouses the most passions in style. The one that in her day rose in fame for The Hunger GamesJennifer Lawrence, has become a fashion reference and, although there are not many times that she is seen in public, every time he sets foot on the asphalt he captures the attention of the spotlights.

She did so yesterday walking through the streets of New York, where she was photographed wearing one of the outfits most inspiring of the season. The actress, who is always characterized by simplicity and by managing to elevate outfits rightly betting on basic garments, she surprised us with an informal dress with Victorian airs and patterns typical of the ideal designs to wear in the countryside.

GothamGetty Images

In a perfect hybrid, Jennifer chose a blue print design with white squares short sleeves and corset (the definitive trend of the summer) from below the bust to the waist that dropped the flowy skirt with midi length and literal openings. One of the most flattering, original and ideal garments to solve any summer style.

If this dress was one of the most special in her urban wardrobe, the final touch was the choice of color for her shoes. Accompanying a black short handle bag, the actress chose leather sandals and a single strap with a low heel in mustard colora choice that broke the style and raised, even more, the look.

Until February of this year Jennifer Lawrence boasted of pregnancy. Since she gave birth, there are few times that we have been able to see the actress walking the streets in public. Perhaps now that she has stabilized her mothering routines, she will begin to delight us with new and attractive outfits like this inspirational painting. A dress that incorporates one of the prints that come back every summer and that, in addition, promises to be one of the most copied of the season.

