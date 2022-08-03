Jennifer Garner, another ‘celebrity’ who warns about cosmetic touch-ups

At 50, actress Jennifer Garner has become a strong advocate for natural beauty and healthy living. She shows it this way on her social networks, where she shares recipes, yoga and meditation talks or work in the garden of Once Upon a Farm, an organic food company for children of which she is one of its founders. .

In matters of beauty, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife is consistent with her lifestyle and she was so clear in an interview in the women’s magazine Harper’s Bazaar rrespect to the obsession with beauty and perfection that surrounds us. “We all look each other in the face more than people used to, and that doesn’t do you any good. You become obsessed with changes or how to fix something on your face”, assured the protagonist of the series Alias.

″Is there any beauty advice that you have received that has stayed and that you pass on to your daughters?”, they ask at one point in the interview. “My beauty advice is always the same: look in the mirror less, obsess less and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be spending your time on,” she replied. In addition to warning women to be very cautious with cosmetic procedures and to wait “as long as possible to inject anything”: “Don’t think you’re 37 and need to inject your face. You don’t need to wear so much makeup.”

This is not the first time that Garner has been against these treatments and specifically Botox. In an interview in 2020, she acknowledged having put botulinum toxin on more than one occasion, but she was not happy with the result: “I don’t like it, I don’t want a frozen face.”

Enough! to facial fillers

The list of celebrities and celebrities who have stood up and have decided to give up facial fillers is getting bigger and bigger.

One of the first to admit that he had injected his face was the singer Robbie Willians: “I’ve filled my face with botox and I’ve touched up my chin, which means I can’t move my fucking forehead.”

A few months later, it was the actress Courteney Cox who decided to stop. the protagonist of friends He told in an interview that he had decided to shelve that stage and had let all his facial fillers dissolve: “I am as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think now I look more like the person I used to be.”

They have been joined by Jane Fonda, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Kate Paltrow and Shannen Doherty. “I realized that there were few female characters that I could identify with. You know, women without fillers or facelifts or without Botox. Women who accept her face and all the experience it shows, ”the actress who brought Brenda to life reflected on her social networks. Feeling of living.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Kate Winslet at the Winbledon Championships in July this year.

But, without a doubt, the one who has always been shown as the great scourge of the dictatorship of the image has been the British actress Kate Winslet. the protagonist of titanica banned series director Mare of Easttown to edit a sex scene in which her belly was visible. Also, the promotional poster had to be edited twice because it was “too airbrushed” and she wanted all her wrinkles to show.

