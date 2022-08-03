‘It was scary’: Cardi B reveals why she didn’t hire a babysitter for her daughter Kulture

Cardi B confessed why she didn’t hire a babysitter for her daughter Kulture despite having a full schedule as a rapper. However, the Georgia native had planned to hire help early in her pregnancy.

Through a recent interview that Cardi B conducted to vogue singapore, which was published on July 12, revealed details about her life as a mother. Among the many, the surprising news that she and her family have taken it upon themselves to raise their children without any outside help.

Usually in the middle of the show, the stars hire nannies so they can take care of their children while they work. Because they spend most of their time on stage or in recording studios, but this is not the case with Cardi-B.

“There weren’t many artists who had babies early in their career. I didn’t have an album when I found out she was pregnant,” the 29-year-old rapper revealed. “Everyone was very nervous about my career”.

According to the plan of the interpreter of “Bodak Yellow” there was nothing to worry about because she had everything planned. “I kept telling them, ‘It will be easy. Trust me, I will have a nanny and she will travel here and there with me. It won’t even be an inconvenience“, revealed.

However, Cardi B completely changed her mind the day her little girl was born, who turned 4 on July 10 and received a millionaire gift from his parents. “When my baby arrived it was scary to think about hiring a babysitter because I was afraid that anyone would be near her besides my family”, he confessed to the magazine.

Although she is grateful for the incredible support from her family in caring for culture, knows that he cannot leave them all because his parents are older. “Parents have already lived their lives and cared for their own children. They are older and don’t have the same energy as someone in their 20s. I am never far from my children because that is my responsibility as a mother.”.

